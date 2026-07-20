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U.S. Army Spc. David Thang, a human resources specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, stands guard at an entry control point July 15, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)