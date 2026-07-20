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    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. David Thang, a human resources specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, stands guard at an entry control point July 15, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 22:51
    Photo ID: 9826238
    VIRIN: 260715-A-VX503-1238
    Resolution: 5469x3646
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: STONE MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The post, by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hunter Liggett
    642 RSG
    training
    Army Reserve
    BoldEagle26

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