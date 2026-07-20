Mapping out the plan

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U.S. Army Lt. Col Troy Catterton, chief of operations for the 451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), gives a morning brief to unit commanders and NCOs July 12, 2026, for Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The map on the floor outlines designated areas of the Army Reserve annual exercise. The event has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)