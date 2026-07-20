Feeling sharp

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U.S. Army Spc. Earl C. Jackson, a squad leader with the 809th Adjutant General Company, strings out protective concertina wire July 10, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)