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    Fueling the Warfighter

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    Fueling the Warfighter

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Matthew Reyes 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (April 4, 2026) Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) research dietitian, Dr. Lynn Kam shakes hands with Chilean Naval Officers after their tour of the Warfighter Performance research labs. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9825267
    VIRIN: 260403-N-VK447-6443
    Resolution: 3578x2736
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fueling the Warfighter, by Matthew Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NHRC
    Warfighter Performance
    Navy Research
    warfighter optimization
    Food Research

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