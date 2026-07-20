Fueling the Warfighter

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SAN DIEGO (April 4, 2026) Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) research dietitian, Dr. Lynn Kam shakes hands with Chilean Naval Officers after their tour of the Warfighter Performance research labs. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes/Released)