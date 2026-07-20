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    AH-64 Apache Sink Exercise with Spike NLOS Missile

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    AH-64 Apache Sink Exercise with Spike NLOS Missile

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, Multi-Domain Command - Pacific, fires a Spike Non-Line of Sight missile at the USS Mobile Bay for a Sink Exercise during Rim of the Pacific in Hawaii, July 11, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9824683
    VIRIN: 260711-A-TA715-5572
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 402.19 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, AH-64 Apache Sink Exercise with Spike NLOS Missile, by SSG Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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