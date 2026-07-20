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    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leadership visits Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal supporting fleet logistics

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    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leadership visits Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal supporting fleet logistics

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    07.20.2026

    Photo by alexzander johnson 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Capt. Tom Arnold, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka visited the Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal (NOACT) at Site Yokota to engage Sailors, observe transportation operations and observe firsthand the command's role in moving the cargo that supports forward-deployed Naval forces throughout the Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 07:23
    Photo ID: 9824135
    VIRIN: 260720-N-AI671-1685
    Resolution: 1280x854
    Size: 425.53 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leadership visits Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal supporting fleet logistics, by alexzander johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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