Capt. Tom Arnold, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka visited the Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal (NOACT) at Site Yokota to engage Sailors, observe transportation operations and observe firsthand the command's role in moving the cargo that supports forward-deployed Naval forces throughout the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 07:23
|Photo ID:
|9824135
|VIRIN:
|260720-N-AI671-1685
|Resolution:
|1280x854
|Size:
|425.53 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leadership visits Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal supporting fleet logistics
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