Sharing motivation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Sterling, command sergeant major for the 451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), talks to service members July 12, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)