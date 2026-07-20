Multinational Communication Coordination Supports Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response During RIMPAC 2026

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Members of Combined Task Force Kai (CTF Kai) listen as a representative of Japan provides an updated brief of exercise injects as part of the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response portion of exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Combined Task Force Kai is made up of 11 nations and tasked with the communication of emergency management, mass casualty response, aerial assessments, port restoration and logistical movements in support of disaster response operations, July 6-12.

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erica R. Gardner)