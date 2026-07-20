(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Multinational Communication Coordination Supports Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response During RIMPAC 2026

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multinational Communication Coordination Supports Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response During RIMPAC 2026

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Erica Gardner 

    FIRST Naval Construction Regiment

    Members of Combined Task Force Kai (CTF Kai) listen as a representative of Japan provides an updated brief of exercise injects as part of the Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response portion of exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Combined Task Force Kai is made up of 11 nations and tasked with the communication of emergency management, mass casualty response, aerial assessments, port restoration and logistical movements in support of disaster response operations, July 6-12.
    Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erica R. Gardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9823795
    VIRIN: 260703-N-BX492-7785
    Resolution: 3520x1980
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Communication Coordination Supports Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response During RIMPAC 2026, by CPO Erica Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multinational Communication Coordination Supports Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response During RIMPAC 2026

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26
    RMPAC 26 Partners
    FIRST Naval Construction Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery