(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MEDCOM Best Squad Competition Team 2

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MEDCOM Best Squad Competition Team 2

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Donnelly 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The 2026 U.S. Army Direct Reporting Unit Team 12 Best Squad Competition brings together six squads from across Army Medicine to compete for the opportunity to represent the command at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.

    Throughout the competition, Soldiers are tested on their physical endurance, tactical proficiency, leadership, teamwork and ability to perform under pressure in a series of demanding events. The competition showcases Army Medicine's commitment to developing combat ready medical forces, strengthening the profession and preparing Soldiers to succeed in complex operational environments.

    The winning squad will earn the honor of advancing to the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, where it will represent Army Medicine against the Army's top squads.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 17:37
    Photo ID: 9823461
    VIRIN: 260720-A-FX286-3652
    Resolution: 1080x777
    Size: 318.76 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCOM Best Squad Competition Team 2, by Jennifer Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team12BestSquad2026, MEDCOMBestSquad2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery