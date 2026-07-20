MEDCOM Best Squad Competition Team 2

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The 2026 U.S. Army Direct Reporting Unit Team 12 Best Squad Competition brings together six squads from across Army Medicine to compete for the opportunity to represent the command at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.



Throughout the competition, Soldiers are tested on their physical endurance, tactical proficiency, leadership, teamwork and ability to perform under pressure in a series of demanding events. The competition showcases Army Medicine's commitment to developing combat ready medical forces, strengthening the profession and preparing Soldiers to succeed in complex operational environments.



The winning squad will earn the honor of advancing to the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, where it will represent Army Medicine against the Army's top squads.