The 403rd Wing flag bearing battle streamers, showing the Korean War streamers in honor of Koean War Armistice Day. (U.S. Air Force photoillistration by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9823200
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-WF462-1002
|Resolution:
|2501x2148
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing honors Korean War airlift legacy on Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd Wing honors Korean War airlift legacy on Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
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