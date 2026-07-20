Date Taken: 07.21.2026 Date Posted: 07.21.2026 16:09 Photo ID: 9823200 VIRIN: 260721-F-WF462-1002 Resolution: 2501x2148 Size: 1.41 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

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This work, 403rd Wing honors Korean War airlift legacy on Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.