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    403rd Wing honors Korean War airlift legacy on Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

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    403rd Wing honors Korean War airlift legacy on Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    The 403rd Wing flag bearing battle streamers, showing the Korean War streamers in honor of Koean War Armistice Day. (U.S. Air Force photoillistration by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 16:09
    Photo ID: 9823200
    VIRIN: 260721-F-WF462-1002
    Resolution: 2501x2148
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 403rd Wing honors Korean War airlift legacy on Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler AFB
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Citizen Airmen
    403rd Wing
    Korean War Armistice Day
    heritage

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