Colonel Ken Monroe, Commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), U.S. Army Sustainment Command

Date Taken: 07.21.2026 Date Posted: 07.21.2026 14:26 Photo ID: 9822905 VIRIN: 260721-A-YZ466-8424 Resolution: 10000x12500 Size: 10.22 MB Location: US

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