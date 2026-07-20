Colonel Ken Monroe, Commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), U.S. Army Sustainment Command
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9822905
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-YZ466-8424
|Resolution:
|10000x12500
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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