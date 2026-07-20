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    Colonel Ken Monroe, Commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), U.S. Army Sustainment Command

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    Colonel Ken Monroe, Commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Dori Whipple 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Colonel Ken Monroe, Commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), U.S. Army Sustainment Command

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    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9822905
    VIRIN: 260721-A-YZ466-8424
    Resolution: 10000x12500
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Colonel Ken Monroe, Commander, 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), U.S. Army Sustainment Command, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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