An informational graphic displays the nine locations of the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) across the continental United States. Detroit Arsenal in Detroit Arsenal, Mich., highlighted in gold as the headquarters, is accompanied by Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Ala.; Red River, Texarkana, Texas; Sierra Army Depot, Herlong, Calif.; Watervliet Arsenal, Watervliet, N.Y.; Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM), Fort Belvoir, Va.; National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC), Charlottesville, Va.; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.; and Picatinny Arsenal, Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. Each location is marked on the map with corresponding unit insignia and color-coded indicators.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9822747
|VIRIN:
|260721-O-AG337-9728
|Resolution:
|8000x4500
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) across the continental United States, by Deanne Mazzola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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