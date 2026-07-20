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An informational graphic displays the nine locations of the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) across the continental United States. Detroit Arsenal in Detroit Arsenal, Mich., highlighted in gold as the headquarters, is accompanied by Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Ala.; Red River, Texarkana, Texas; Sierra Army Depot, Herlong, Calif.; Watervliet Arsenal, Watervliet, N.Y.; Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM), Fort Belvoir, Va.; National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC), Charlottesville, Va.; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.; and Picatinny Arsenal, Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. Each location is marked on the map with corresponding unit insignia and color-coded indicators.