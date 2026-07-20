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    U.S. Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) across the continental United States

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    U.S. Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) across the continental United States

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Deanne Mazzola 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    An informational graphic displays the nine locations of the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) across the continental United States. Detroit Arsenal in Detroit Arsenal, Mich., highlighted in gold as the headquarters, is accompanied by Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Ala.; Red River, Texarkana, Texas; Sierra Army Depot, Herlong, Calif.; Watervliet Arsenal, Watervliet, N.Y.; Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM), Fort Belvoir, Va.; National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC), Charlottesville, Va.; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.; and Picatinny Arsenal, Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. Each location is marked on the map with corresponding unit insignia and color-coded indicators.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 13:08
    Photo ID: 9822747
    VIRIN: 260721-O-AG337-9728
    Resolution: 8000x4500
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) across the continental United States, by Deanne Mazzola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    army-contracting-command-detroit-arsenal

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