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    USAG Stuttgart employee enhances mission readiness with MBA

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    USAG Stuttgart employee enhances mission readiness with MBA

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Joseph Edeigba, a plans and operations specialist at the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security for U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, poses in a photo with his degree. He recently completed an Executive Master of Business Administration in finance, which he said he plans to apply directly to the garrison’s mission of supporting Soldiers, civilians and their families. Courtesy photo provided by Joseph Edeigba

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 06:17
    Photo ID: 9822064
    VIRIN: 260518-O-LR189-5777
    Resolution: 1280x1600
    Size: 309.86 KB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart employee enhances mission readiness with MBA, by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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