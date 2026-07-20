Joseph Edeigba, a plans and operations specialist at the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security for U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, poses in a photo with his degree. He recently completed an Executive Master of Business Administration in finance, which he said he plans to apply directly to the garrison’s mission of supporting Soldiers, civilians and their families. Courtesy photo provided by Joseph Edeigba
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9822064
|VIRIN:
|260518-O-LR189-5777
|Resolution:
|1280x1600
|Size:
|309.86 KB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart employee enhances mission readiness with MBA, by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Stuttgart employee enhances mission readiness with MBA
No keywords found.