USAG Stuttgart employee enhances mission readiness with MBA

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Joseph Edeigba, a plans and operations specialist at the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security for U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, poses in a photo with his degree. He recently completed an Executive Master of Business Administration in finance, which he said he plans to apply directly to the garrison’s mission of supporting Soldiers, civilians and their families. Courtesy photo provided by Joseph Edeigba