Stay hydrated

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U.S. Army Spc. Hermang G. Patel, a heating and cooling technician with the 325th Field Hospital, fills up on water to deal with the heat July 7, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)