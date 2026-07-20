(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Bon Dance Lessons Are Underway!

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bon Dance Lessons Are Underway!

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “Loud and proud, here we go!” Staff Sgt. Alanis Lopez said after learning a new skill of notable significance in Japanese culture.

    Lopez and other Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 16 at the Community Recreation Center here.

    “The instructors are great; they are awesome,” Lopez said. “They make the lessons fun, and they are very patient with us!”

    A group of local volunteers, who have been coming to Camp Zama for decades, will be here as scheduled below to instruct attendees on a series of Bon dances leading up to Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival Aug. 1.

    #BonOdori #BonDance #ArmyFamily #ArmyLife

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:46
    Photo ID: 9821473
    VIRIN: 260716-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1254x685
    Size: 174.67 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bon Dance Lessons Are Underway!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Camp Zama MWR
    Bon Dance Lessons
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery