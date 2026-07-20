(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    No Hat, No Sunscreen, Just Fun!

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    No Hat, No Sunscreen, Just Fun!

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Parents and babies recently cooled off in the indoor pool at Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center!

    Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program kicked off its Summer Splash Playgroup July 10. The playgroup happens every Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through Aug. 28.

    #SummerSplash #BeatTheHeat #ArmyFamily #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:43
    Photo ID: 9821465
    VIRIN: 260710-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1259x687
    Size: 194.56 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Hat, No Sunscreen, Just Fun!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACS
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Camp Zama MWR
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery