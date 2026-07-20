Parents and babies recently cooled off in the indoor pool at Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center!
Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program kicked off its Summer Splash Playgroup July 10. The playgroup happens every Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through Aug. 28.
#SummerSplash #BeatTheHeat #ArmyFamily #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 19:43
|Photo ID:
|9821465
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|1259x687
|Size:
|194.56 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Hat, No Sunscreen, Just Fun!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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