No Hat, No Sunscreen, Just Fun!

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Parents and babies recently cooled off in the indoor pool at Camp Zama’s Yano Fitness Center!



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program kicked off its Summer Splash Playgroup July 10. The playgroup happens every Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. through Aug. 28.



#SummerSplash #BeatTheHeat #ArmyFamily #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife