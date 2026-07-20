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    VA Clinic opens at Reynolds Army Health Clinic

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    VA Clinic opens at Reynolds Army Health Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Joel McFarland 

    Reynolds Army Health Clinic

    RAHC Commander Col. Nicole Charbonneau cuts the ribbon on the new VA Clinic at Reynolds Army Health Clinic with Mr. Paul Gregory Associate Director for the OKC VA Health Care system.
    From left to right, Dr. Kirk Eggleston assistant director medical affairs Defense Health Network, West, Ms. Rebecca Hacker, assistant director healthcare operations Defense Health Network, West, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, Dr. Alvin Peterson Deputy to the Commanding General United States Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Flynn Command Sergeant Major United States Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Tatu Command Sergeant Major Reynolds Army Health Clinic.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9821256
    VIRIN: 260720-D-CZ463-3018
    Resolution: 3891x3511
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA Clinic opens at Reynolds Army Health Clinic, by Joel McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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