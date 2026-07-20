VA Clinic opens at Reynolds Army Health Clinic

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RAHC Commander Col. Nicole Charbonneau cuts the ribbon on the new VA Clinic at Reynolds Army Health Clinic with Mr. Paul Gregory Associate Director for the OKC VA Health Care system.

From left to right, Dr. Kirk Eggleston assistant director medical affairs Defense Health Network, West, Ms. Rebecca Hacker, assistant director healthcare operations Defense Health Network, West, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, Dr. Alvin Peterson Deputy to the Commanding General United States Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Flynn Command Sergeant Major United States Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Tatu Command Sergeant Major Reynolds Army Health Clinic.