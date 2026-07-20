Norfolk Naval Shipyard Length of Service Awards 40, 45, 50 and 55 Years

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Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Length of Service Awards Ceremony celebrates Civil Service employees for their dedication to 40, 45, 50 and 55 years of service to our Nation. On July 14, fifty-six individuals were recognized for their commitment to serving the U.S. Navy and helping NNSY meet its mission: congratulations everyone!



40 Years: Michael Stuart, Abdullah Mahdee, David Gosey, Robert Rogerson, Gary Roper, Monita Mason, Lorrie Shepard, David Baker, Brian Scott, Robert Almeter, John Dail, Carol Jackson, Jeffrey Williams, Glen Lester, Gary Harrell, Charlie Bennett, Barbara Brandt, Joseph Wargo, Donald Mason, Timothy Sanders, Gloria Ricks, Edward Carruthers, Cuong Luu

Darryl Roscoe, John Bounds, George Donley, Robert Friar, Charles Cumbie, Mary Dorsey, James Keller, Ernest Morris, Robert Moesta, Michael Boyd, Troy Martin, Douglas Mcconnell, Kevin Webb, Humberto Corona, and Gary Teachout.



45 Years: Terry Cutrer, Forrest Walton, Raymond White, Ralph Laclair, Jeff Moore, Carl Twisdale, Donald West, Raymond McCarty, Vincent Kanopka, Jonathan Echols, and Douglas Irwin.



50 Years: Gary Brinkley, Wendell Robinson, Andre McCoy, and Arthur Wakefield.



55 Years: David Turner