Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth Team Up for Clean the Bay Day

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Personnel from Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth gather to clean mature oysters and prepare the cages for new oysters in support of Clean the Bay Day. This environmental initiative held on June 24 highlighted the joint NNSY and NSA Portsmouth oyster gardening program, emphasizing the vital role oysters play in naturally filtering water and restoring the Chesapeake Bay's delicate ecosystem. The event was held in conjunction with NNSY, NSA Portsmouth, Port Operations, and NSA Portsmouth Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR).