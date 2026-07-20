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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth Team Up for Clean the Bay Day

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth Team Up for Clean the Bay Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Personnel from Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth gather to clean mature oysters and prepare the cages for new oysters in support of Clean the Bay Day. This environmental initiative held on June 24 highlighted the joint NNSY and NSA Portsmouth oyster gardening program, emphasizing the vital role oysters play in naturally filtering water and restoring the Chesapeake Bay's delicate ecosystem. The event was held in conjunction with NNSY, NSA Portsmouth, Port Operations, and NSA Portsmouth Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9820664
    VIRIN: 260624-N-YO710-1003
    Resolution: 6375x4250
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth Team Up for Clean the Bay Day, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NNSY
    Lindsay Dierks
    24 JUN 2026
    Cleaning Oysters
    LT Peter Whitaker
    Measuring Oysters

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