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    NUWC Division, Keyport: Cameron Camero

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    NUWC Division, Keyport: Cameron Camero

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Frank Kaminski 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Cameron Camero, a Fleet customer advocate at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 10:48
    Photo ID: 9820322
    VIRIN: 260720-N-VX206-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 302.95 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport: Cameron Camero, by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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