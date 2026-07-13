NUWC Division, Keyport: Cameron Camero

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Cameron Camero, a Fleet customer advocate at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9820322
|VIRIN:
|260720-N-VX206-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|302.95 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Cameron Camero
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