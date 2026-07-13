Knapp settles into Garrison command, embraces stability near hometown

Col. Jason Knapp took the wheel as the commander of the Rock Island Arsenal’s Garrison on July 14 during a Change of Command ceremony held at RIA’s historic Quarters One. (Matthew Wheaton, Army Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:25
|Photo ID:
|9819865
|VIRIN:
|260706-O-AO796-3036
|Resolution:
|1898x2014
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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