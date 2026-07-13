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    Knapp settles into Garrison command, embraces stability near hometown

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    Knapp settles into Garrison command, embraces stability near hometown

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Matthew Wheaton 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Col. Jason Knapp took the wheel as the commander of the Rock Island Arsenal’s Garrison on July 14 during a Change of Command ceremony held at RIA’s historic Quarters One. (Matthew Wheaton, Army Sustainment Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:25
    Photo ID: 9819865
    VIRIN: 260706-O-AO796-3036
    Resolution: 1898x2014
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Knapp settles into Garrison command, embraces stability near hometown, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    rock-island-arsenal, imcom, imcom-sustainment

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