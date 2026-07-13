(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Teamwork

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Teamwork

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    From left, U.S. Army Pfc. Rukiya A. Humes, Pfc. Kasharee S, Williams, and Spc. Sharie D. Bond prepare to hang lights in a tent July 6, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The three are with the 809th Adjutant General Company, a unit based in Athens, Ga. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9819479
    VIRIN: 260707-A-VX503-1003
    Resolution: 6163x4108
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: ATHENS, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: SELMA, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teamwork, by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BoldEagle26, Army Reserve, Fort Hunter Liggett, training, 809 AG CO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery