From left, U.S. Army Pfc. Rukiya A. Humes, Pfc. Kasharee S, Williams, and Spc. Sharie D. Bond prepare to hang lights in a tent July 6, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The three are with the 809th Adjutant General Company, a unit based in Athens, Ga. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9819479
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-VX503-1003
|Resolution:
|6163x4108
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|ATHENS, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|SELMA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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