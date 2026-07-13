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From left, U.S. Army Pfc. Rukiya A. Humes, Pfc. Kasharee S, Williams, and Spc. Sharie D. Bond prepare to hang lights in a tent July 6, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The three are with the 809th Adjutant General Company, a unit based in Athens, Ga. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)