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    JTF- DC Joint Reception, Staging, Onward, and Integration (JRSOI)

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    JTF- DC Joint Reception, Staging, Onward, and Integration (JRSOI)

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Lopez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    A subject matter expert instructs U.S. National Guardsmen, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, on proper operations and safety at the DC Armory in Washington, July 8, 2026. Over 5000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 15:30
    Photo ID: 9819168
    VIRIN: 260714-A-TD308-4491
    Resolution: 4828x3219
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF- DC Joint Reception, Staging, Onward, and Integration (JRSOI), by SGT Alex Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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