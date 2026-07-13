JTF- DC Joint Reception, Staging, Onward, and Integration (JRSOI)

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A subject matter expert instructs U.S. National Guardsmen, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, on proper operations and safety at the DC Armory in Washington, July 8, 2026. Over 5000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Lopez)