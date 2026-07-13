Repair crews at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii replaced a 4,000‑pound motor deep beneath the Area North water treatment plant, marking a major step in stabilizing the installation’s strained water system July 17, 2026. The work required navigating a steep 1,200‑foot underground track—roughly the same climb as Oahu’s Koko Head Trail, but in reverse.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 23:39
|Photo ID:
|9818135
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-TO519-1022
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Hawaii continues water system repairs as crews replace deep‑well motor, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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