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    250th Oath Ceremony

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    250th Oath Ceremony

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Isadore Beattie 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maryland Army National Guard drill sergeants prepare Soldiers and Airmen to be sworn into the Maryland National Guard by Gov. Wes Moore and Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general of Maryland, during a historic ceremony celebrating America's 250th birthday at the Fifth Regiment Armory, July 17, 2026. The ceremony brought together new Guard members taking the oath of enlistment for the first time, current service members reenlisting, and officers accepting new commissions. (courtesy photo by Mr. Isadore Beattie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 17:58
    Photo ID: 9817769
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-A3526-1007
    Resolution: 4159x2971
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 250th Oath Ceremony, by Isadore Beattie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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