250th Oath Ceremony

Maryland Army National Guard drill sergeants prepare Soldiers and Airmen to be sworn into the Maryland National Guard by Gov. Wes Moore and Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general of Maryland, during a historic ceremony celebrating America's 250th birthday at the Fifth Regiment Armory, July 17, 2026. The ceremony brought together new Guard members taking the oath of enlistment for the first time, current service members reenlisting, and officers accepting new commissions. (courtesy photo by Mr. Isadore Beattie)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 17:58
|Photo ID:
|9817769
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-A3526-1007
|Resolution:
|4159x2971
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Maryland Guard swears in 250 service members during historic 250th birthday ceremony
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