Submissions open for AFSOC Thunder Dome 2027 Innovation Competition

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A graphic created for Air Force Special Operations Command's 2027 Thunder Dome Innovation Competition, announces the annual call for submissions, July 17, 2027. Thunder Dome is an annual innovation competition where Air Commandos pitch grassroots ideas to command leaders for capital funding to improve readiness and operational capabilities.(U.S. Air Force graphic by Alyssa McDonough)