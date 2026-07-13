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    Submissions open for AFSOC Thunder Dome 2027 Innovation Competition

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    Submissions open for AFSOC Thunder Dome 2027 Innovation Competition

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Alyssa McDonough 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    A graphic created for Air Force Special Operations Command's 2027 Thunder Dome Innovation Competition, announces the annual call for submissions, July 17, 2027. Thunder Dome is an annual innovation competition where Air Commandos pitch grassroots ideas to command leaders for capital funding to improve readiness and operational capabilities.(U.S. Air Force graphic by Alyssa McDonough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:53
    Photo ID: 9817406
    VIRIN: 260717-F-RW311-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 268.7 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Submissions open for AFSOC Thunder Dome 2027 Innovation Competition, by Alyssa McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    special operations
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    military innovation
    Thunder Dome 2027
    Air Commando Innovation Competition

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