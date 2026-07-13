A graphic created for Air Force Special Operations Command's 2027 Thunder Dome Innovation Competition, announces the annual call for submissions, July 17, 2027. Thunder Dome is an annual innovation competition where Air Commandos pitch grassroots ideas to command leaders for capital funding to improve readiness and operational capabilities.(U.S. Air Force graphic by Alyssa McDonough)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 14:53
|Photo ID:
|9817406
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-RW311-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|268.7 KB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Submissions open for AFSOC Thunder Dome 2027 Innovation Competition, by Alyssa McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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