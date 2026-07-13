NMRTC Bethesda JEA Hosts Brag Sheet Training

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Chief Hospital Corpsman Davonte McCraven, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda, trains Sailors at a brag sheet and evaluation training for E1–E6 Sailors, held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, July 15, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)