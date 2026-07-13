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    NMRTC Bethesda JEA Hosts Brag Sheet Training

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    NMRTC Bethesda JEA Hosts Brag Sheet Training

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Davonte McCraven, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda, trains Sailors at a brag sheet and evaluation training for E1–E6 Sailors, held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, July 15, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9817387
    VIRIN: 260715-N-CI012-1008
    Resolution: 5101x3401
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Bethesda JEA Hosts Brag Sheet Training, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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