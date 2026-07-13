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    Fort Hood Soldier's Warrior Games Success Highlights the Power of Adaptive Sports in Recovery

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    Fort Hood Soldier's Warrior Games Success Highlights the Power of Adaptive Sports in Recovery

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Sgt. Tukiau Salanoa-Tuioti, 2026 Warrior Games gold and multiple medal winner, works on a Dot Art Painting in her spare time at the Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9816403
    VIRIN: 260717-A-JC790-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hood Soldier's Warrior Games Success Highlights the Power of Adaptive Sports in Recovery, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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