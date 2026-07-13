Date Taken: 07.17.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:16 Photo ID: 9816403 VIRIN: 260717-A-JC790-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.73 MB Location: US

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This work, Fort Hood Soldier's Warrior Games Success Highlights the Power of Adaptive Sports in Recovery, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.