Sgt. Tukiau Salanoa-Tuioti, 2026 Warrior Games gold and multiple medal winner, works on a Dot Art Painting in her spare time at the Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9816403
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-JC790-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Soldier's Warrior Games Success Highlights the Power of Adaptive Sports in Recovery, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hood Soldier's Warrior Games Success Highlights the Power of Adaptive Sports in Recovery
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