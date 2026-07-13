Lieutenant Colonel Jamaal D. Smart, Commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Carson.

Date Taken: 06.18.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 08:51 Photo ID: 9816167 VIRIN: 260618-A-YZ466-1618 Resolution: 750x1125 Size: 254.89 KB Location: US

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