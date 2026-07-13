Lieutenant Colonel Jamaal D. Smart, Commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Carson.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9816167
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-YZ466-1618
|Resolution:
|750x1125
|Size:
|254.89 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lieutenant Colonel Jamaal D. Smart, Commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Carson., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.