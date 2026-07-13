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    Pacific Partnership 2026 leadership awards sailors with Pacific Partner of the Week

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 leadership awards sailors with Pacific Partner of the Week

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Ensign Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Capt. Robert Reyes, Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) mission commander, center, and Command Master Chief Eric Zimmermann, PP26 command master chief, right, pose for a group photo with sailors selected for Pacific Partners of the Week on the bridge of the amphibious Bay-class Landing Ship Dock (LSD) HMAS Choules (L100), at sea, July 17, 2026. Approximately 113 PP26 personnel from Australia, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. have embarked on Choules, which is providing transport and logistics support to the mission across multiple mission stops. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9815898
    VIRIN: 260717-N-IK052-3030
    Resolution: 7496x4997
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 leadership awards sailors with Pacific Partner of the Week, by ENS Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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