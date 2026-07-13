(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Air Force group photo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Air Force group photo

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Jessica Vos 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members pose with Royal Canadian Air Force members after a flight on the Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 16, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Canadian Armed Forces Master Corporal Jessica Vos, Imagery Technician)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9815283
    VIRIN: 260716-O-PP241-2653
    Resolution: 5006x2466
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Air Force group photo, by Jessica Vos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery