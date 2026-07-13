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    Confidence Through Adversity as a Strike Cell Paralegal

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    Confidence Through Adversity as a Strike Cell Paralegal

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Katheryn Biliouris poses for a photo, July 15, 2026, Camp Fogarty, East Greenwich, RI. Biliouris deployed to Iraq in 2024 as a strike cell paralegal, where she prepared and presented legal analyses for proposed strikes in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:16
    Photo ID: 9814004
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-PJ209-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Confidence Through Adversity as a Strike Cell Paralegal, by SFC Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Paralegal
    law of war
    loac
    Iraq
    national guard
    strike cell

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