Confidence Through Adversity as a Strike Cell Paralegal

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Staff Sgt. Katheryn Biliouris poses for a photo, July 15, 2026, Camp Fogarty, East Greenwich, RI. Biliouris deployed to Iraq in 2024 as a strike cell paralegal, where she prepared and presented legal analyses for proposed strikes in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath)