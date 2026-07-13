Staff Sgt. Katheryn Biliouris poses for a photo, July 15, 2026, Camp Fogarty, East Greenwich, RI. Biliouris deployed to Iraq in 2024 as a strike cell paralegal, where she prepared and presented legal analyses for proposed strikes in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9814004
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-PJ209-1007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Confidence Through Adversity as a Strike Cell Paralegal, by SFC Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Confidence Through Adversity as a Strike Cell Paralegal
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