Medical Readiness Command, Europe Emphasizes Safety – On and Off Duty

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KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Military and civilian staff members assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe participated in safety briefings, demonstrations and discussion during the command's Safety Standdown Day at Vogelweh Park in Kaiserslautern, July 16, 2026. The widely attended educational event featured hands-on instruction and briefings on critical risk-reduction topics, including substance abuse prevention, fire safety protocols, motorcycle and privately owned vehicle (POV) operations, and suicide prevention. This proactive training directly supports the overall Army Safety mission of preserving personnel and resources by seamlessly integrating occupational health and safety practices into daily military operations, tactical training, and off-duty activities, emphasizing that safety remains a shared responsibility for everyone from senior commanders to individual Soldiers. (Photo by Kirk Frady)