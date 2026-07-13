New medical equipment to detect TBIs faster

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US Army Lt. Col. Bradley A. Dengler, the neurosurgery consultant to the Army Surgeon General, with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, shows Col. Jessica Peck, the command surgeon for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, how to use the i-STAT Alinity at LRMC, Germany, May 21, 2026. The i-STAT Alinity is an easy-to-use, portable blood analyzer used to detect traumatic brain injures and delivers real-time, lab-quality diagnostic test results. The i-STAT Alinity's features an intuitive interface that simplifies the testing process even further, allowing for minimal operator training. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)(Badge information was removed for OPSEC reasons)