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    New medical equipment to detect TBIs faster

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    New medical equipment to detect TBIs faster

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    US Army Lt. Col. Bradley A. Dengler, the neurosurgery consultant to the Army Surgeon General, with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, shows Col. Jessica Peck, the command surgeon for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, how to use the i-STAT Alinity at LRMC, Germany, May 21, 2026. The i-STAT Alinity is an easy-to-use, portable blood analyzer used to detect traumatic brain injures and delivers real-time, lab-quality diagnostic test results. The i-STAT Alinity's features an intuitive interface that simplifies the testing process even further, allowing for minimal operator training. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)(Badge information was removed for OPSEC reasons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 05:22
    Photo ID: 9813576
    VIRIN: 260521-A-NH920-1004
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 514.47 KB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New medical equipment to detect TBIs faster, by SFC Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TBI
    Modernization
    Medical Technology
    StrongerTogether
    LRMC Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    ShieldOfVictory

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