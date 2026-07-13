(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Bowling Center, Food Court Build at CFAY

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bowling Center, Food Court Build at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2026) -- A view of the future Bowling Center and Food Court construction site onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as of July 16, 2026. The two-story dining and recreation complex, currently identified as NA1805, consolidates the current CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Bowling Center and Yokosuka Navy Exchange (NEX) Main Street Food Court into one building to make way for a new multi-floor Unaccompanied Housing unit and a dual-use parking lot / bayside festival grounds area. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9813462
    VIRIN: 260716-N-FG395-1006
    Resolution: 5084x3389
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bowling Center, Food Court Build at CFAY, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery