Bowling Center, Food Court Build at CFAY

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2026) -- A view of the future Bowling Center and Food Court construction site onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as of July 16, 2026. The two-story dining and recreation complex, currently identified as NA1805, consolidates the current CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Bowling Center and Yokosuka Navy Exchange (NEX) Main Street Food Court into one building to make way for a new multi-floor Unaccompanied Housing unit and a dual-use parking lot / bayside festival grounds area. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)