USARPAC Commanding General's spouse tours BDAACH, learns about Army healthcare mission in Korea

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandi Dupoux, chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), explains the critical role of the only emergency department within a military medical treatment facility in Korea to Mrs. Simona Clark, spouse of U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Ronald Clark, and Mrs. Kristan Brown, spouse of Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General (Operations) Brig. Gen. Todd Brown, during a tour of the hospital at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2026. Clark visited BDAACH to learn how the Army's only hospital on the Korean Peninsula supports the health and medical readiness of U.S. Forces Korea while providing comprehensive healthcare to military beneficiaries.