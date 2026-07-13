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    USARPAC Commanding General's spouse tours BDAACH, learns about Army healthcare mission in Korea

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    USARPAC Commanding General's spouse tours BDAACH, learns about Army healthcare mission in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Jean Han 

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandi Dupoux, chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH), explains the critical role of the only emergency department within a military medical treatment facility in Korea to Mrs. Simona Clark, spouse of U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Ronald Clark, and Mrs. Kristan Brown, spouse of Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General (Operations) Brig. Gen. Todd Brown, during a tour of the hospital at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2026. Clark visited BDAACH to learn how the Army's only hospital on the Korean Peninsula supports the health and medical readiness of U.S. Forces Korea while providing comprehensive healthcare to military beneficiaries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9813367
    VIRIN: 260709-O-MF065-2305
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC Commanding General's spouse tours BDAACH, learns about Army healthcare mission in Korea, by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    BDAACH
    Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific
    DHN-IP

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