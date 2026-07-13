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    Aids to Navigation Team Galveston

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    Aids to Navigation Team Galveston

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Texas

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Hill,left, Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Crow,and Petty Officer 3rd Class Spencer Kennedy,right, boatswain’s mates assigned at the Aids to Navigation Team, pose for a photo at Base Galveston,Texas, July 8, 2026. The crew had just returned from conducting aids to navigation operations in Texas City.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9813229
    VIRIN: 180201-G-LX286-5362
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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