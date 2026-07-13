Aids to Navigation Team Galveston

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U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Hill,left, Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Crow,and Petty Officer 3rd Class Spencer Kennedy,right, boatswain’s mates assigned at the Aids to Navigation Team, pose for a photo at Base Galveston,Texas, July 8, 2026. The crew had just returned from conducting aids to navigation operations in Texas City.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel)