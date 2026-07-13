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    ANT Galveston performs ATON Operations

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    ANT Galveston performs ATON Operations

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Texas

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Crow, a boatswain’s mate assigned to the Aids to Navigation Team, poses for a photo at Base Galveston, Texas, July 8, 2026. Crow was conducting maintenance on buoys in the Texas city area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by petty officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9813227
    VIRIN: 180201-G-LX286-8271
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    ATON
    coastguard
    Texas

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