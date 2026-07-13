ANT Galveston performs ATON Operations

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U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Crow, a boatswain’s mate assigned to the Aids to Navigation Team, poses for a photo at Base Galveston, Texas, July 8, 2026. Crow was conducting maintenance on buoys in the Texas city area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by petty officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel)