ANT Galveston Conducts ATON Operations

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U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Crow, a boatswain’s mate attached to Aids to Navigation Team Galveston, awaits the next buoy to maintenance near Galveston Bay,Texas, July 8, 2026. Aids to Navigation is an important mission in the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Daniel)