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    Smart strategies for back-to-school buying that don’t break the bank

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    Smart strategies for back-to-school buying that don’t break the bank

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Summer is winding down, and it’s that time again: for parents to get back into the hustle and bustle of back-to-school. Before school gets here, ACS Financial Readiness specialist Dwan Payne offers advice on how, when and where to get those school supplies. (US Army photo by Eric PIlgrim, Fort Knox News)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9811983
    VIRIN: 260715-A-QT978-1001
    Resolution: 4500x3322
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Smart strategies for back-to-school buying that don’t break the bank, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox
    commentary
    Army Community Service
    ACS
    Financial Readiness

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