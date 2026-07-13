Summer is winding down, and it’s that time again: for parents to get back into the hustle and bustle of back-to-school. Before school gets here, ACS Financial Readiness specialist Dwan Payne offers advice on how, when and where to get those school supplies. (US Army photo by Eric PIlgrim, Fort Knox News)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9811983
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-QT978-1001
|Resolution:
|4500x3322
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Path to Pro$perity: Smart strategies for back-to-school buying that don’t break the bank
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