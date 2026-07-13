Two Army University Press historians win 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards

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Donald P. Wright (left), Army University Press deputy director, and Robert F. Williams (right), AUP research historian, hold their award-winning publications. The two historians were recognized by the Army Historical Foundation on July 14 for their excellence in U.S. Army history writing. Wright and Williams received awards in the 'Articles' and 'Books' categories, respectively, for their publications analyzing how the U.S. Army adapted its organizations, doctrine, and force structure during the Cold War.