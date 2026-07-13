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    Two Army University Press historians win 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards

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    Two Army University Press historians win 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Jessica Brushwood 

    Army University Press

    Donald P. Wright (left), Army University Press deputy director, and Robert F. Williams (right), AUP research historian, hold their award-winning publications. The two historians were recognized by the Army Historical Foundation on July 14 for their excellence in U.S. Army history writing. Wright and Williams received awards in the 'Articles' and 'Books' categories, respectively, for their publications analyzing how the U.S. Army adapted its organizations, doctrine, and force structure during the Cold War.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:45
    Photo ID: 9811640
    VIRIN: 260715-O-BY721-3209
    Resolution: 3000x3096
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort Leavenworth
    Army history
    army university
    Army University Press
    Cold War History
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