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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Colonel Jerry L. Wood, Jr., takes command of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz from Col. Jeffery Higgins in a change of command ceremony at Defender Field on Rhine Ordnance Barracks July 13. More than 200 guests attended the ceremony to witness the ceremonial transfer of leadership. Wes Leisinger, Installation Management Command-Europe chief of staff, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer on behalf of Tommy R. Mize, IMCOM-E director. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Werle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 05:38
    Photo ID: 9811473
    VIRIN: 260713-A-A4479-2009
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 401.57 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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