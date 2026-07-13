USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony

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KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Colonel Jerry L. Wood, Jr., takes command of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz from Col. Jeffery Higgins in a change of command ceremony at Defender Field on Rhine Ordnance Barracks July 13. More than 200 guests attended the ceremony to witness the ceremonial transfer of leadership. Wes Leisinger, Installation Management Command-Europe chief of staff, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer on behalf of Tommy R. Mize, IMCOM-E director. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Werle)