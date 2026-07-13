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    Royal Canadian Navy and Italian Navy conduct boarding exercise

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    Royal Canadian Navy and Italian Navy conduct boarding exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Members of an Italian Navy boarding party traveling from Thaon di Revel-class multi-purpose combat ship ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P 434) approach Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) during a boarding exercise in the Pacific Ocean as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 12, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in exercise Rim of the Pacific in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Lieutenant Erin MacNeil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 21:51
    Photo ID: 9811051
    VIRIN: 260713-N-ID576-3005
    Resolution: 4759x3173
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    RIMPAC26, RIMPAC 26, Partners, Integrated

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