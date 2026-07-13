Several shipping containers altered to look like buildings were relocated recently to the grounds of Fort Indiantown Gap's Unmanned Aircraft System Training and Innovation Facility. The mock village allows UAS operators to fly drones around and through simulated buildings in urban environment. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9810258
|VIRIN:
|260708-Z-WW085-3497
|Resolution:
|4422x2948
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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Fort Indiantown Gap expanding UAS, counter-UAS training
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