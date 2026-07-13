(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Fort Indiantown Gap expanding UAS, counter-UAS training

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Indiantown Gap expanding UAS, counter-UAS training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Several shipping containers altered to look like buildings were relocated recently to the grounds of Fort Indiantown Gap's Unmanned Aircraft System Training and Innovation Facility. The mock village allows UAS operators to fly drones around and through simulated buildings in urban environment. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9810258
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-WW085-3497
    Resolution: 4422x2948
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Indiantown Gap expanding UAS, counter-UAS training, by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Indiantown Gap expanding UAS, counter-UAS training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard, Fort Indiantown Gap, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, UAS, drones

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery