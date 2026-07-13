USAG Ansbach shoppers generate $492K for community, earn Global Exchange Award

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The EUCOM Consolidated Exchange accepts the Director/CEO Cup for large Exchange. Each region senior vice president nominated one Exchange in each category—small, medium, large and mega—highlighting the stores’ accomplishments and impact in customer experience, leadership, business results, community presence and marketing.



Pictured, from left: Exchange Director/CEO Brad Bingham; EUCOM Consolidated Exchange Main Store Manager Jose Torres; General Manager Robin Boylan; Services Business Manager Kathleen Andrews; Exchange President/COO Marla Randolph; and Senior Enlisted Advisor Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez.