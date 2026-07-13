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    USAG Ansbach shoppers generate $492K for community, earn Global Exchange Award

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    USAG Ansbach shoppers generate $492K for community, earn Global Exchange Award

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    The EUCOM Consolidated Exchange accepts the Director/CEO Cup for large Exchange. Each region senior vice president nominated one Exchange in each category—small, medium, large and mega—highlighting the stores’ accomplishments and impact in customer experience, leadership, business results, community presence and marketing.

    Pictured, from left: Exchange Director/CEO Brad Bingham; EUCOM Consolidated Exchange Main Store Manager Jose Torres; General Manager Robin Boylan; Services Business Manager Kathleen Andrews; Exchange President/COO Marla Randolph; and Senior Enlisted Advisor Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 05:00
    Photo ID: 9809175
    VIRIN: 260628-D-A4499-5374
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 744.89 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Ansbach shoppers generate $492K for community, earn Global Exchange Award

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    TAGS

    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
    AAFES Exchange
    AAFES Dividends

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