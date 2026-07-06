U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, 5th Field Investigations Region members, pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The AFOSI team assembled to commemorate their shared experiences and the strong workplace culture they cultivated while serving together in the European and African theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Lancaster)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9807375
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-OC855-1001
|Resolution:
|4374x2916
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Office of Special Investigations in USAFE-AFAFRICA group photo, by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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