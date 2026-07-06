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    Air Force Office of Special Investigations in USAFE-AFAFRICA group photo

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    Air Force Office of Special Investigations in USAFE-AFAFRICA group photo

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, 5th Field Investigations Region members, pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The AFOSI team assembled to commemorate their shared experiences and the strong workplace culture they cultivated while serving together in the European and African theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paden Lancaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 08:06
    Photo ID: 9807375
    VIRIN: 260710-F-OC855-1001
    Resolution: 4374x2916
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Office of Special Investigations in USAFE-AFAFRICA group photo, by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ramstein Air Base
    OSI
    Germany
    Community
    USAFE
    Tuxedos

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