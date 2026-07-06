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    ONI Red Wargaming Bench: How to Outthink a Thinking Adversary

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    ONI Red Wargaming Bench: How to Outthink a Thinking Adversary

    SUITLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Naomi VanDuser 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    The graphic illustration was created to accompany the feature story titled "ONI Red Wargaming Bench: How to Outthink a Thinking Adversary". (U.S. Navy graphic by Naomi VanDuser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 07:39
    Photo ID: 9800973
    VIRIN: 260709-N-AY934-1024
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 327.21 KB
    Location: SUITLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ONI Red Wargaming Bench: How to Outthink a Thinking Adversary, by Naomi VanDuser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wargaming
    Office of Naval Intelligence
    ONI

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