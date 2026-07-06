This photo illustration was created using Adobe InDesign 2026 for home fire safety on July 8, 2026. Effective home fire safety combines prevention, early detection, suppression, and a practiced escape plan to protect lives and property. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Ayanna J. Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 07:21
|Photo ID:
|9800966
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-NN041-5721
|Resolution:
|1224x792
|Size:
|337.62 KB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Home Fire Safety Graphic, by SN Ayanna Mahurin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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