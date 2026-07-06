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    Home Fire Safety Graphic

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    Home Fire Safety Graphic

    CUBA

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman Ayanna Mahurin 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    This photo illustration was created using Adobe InDesign 2026 for home fire safety on July 8, 2026. Effective home fire safety combines prevention, early detection, suppression, and a practiced escape plan to protect lives and property. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Ayanna J. Mahurin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 07:21
    Photo ID: 9800966
    VIRIN: 260708-N-NN041-5721
    Resolution: 1224x792
    Size: 337.62 KB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home Fire Safety Graphic, by SN Ayanna Mahurin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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