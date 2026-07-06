CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 4, 2026) -- A group shot of Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), installation mascot Yoko-Pon and guests at the CFAY Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary Saturday, July 4, 2026 at Berkey Field. The annual event offered live performances headlined by the 7th Fleet Band, a Home-Based Business Vendor's Market, carnival games, food trucks, and was capped off by a fireworks show. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)0