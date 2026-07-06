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    Italian ship ITS Giavanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) gets underway at RIMPAC 2026

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    Italian ship ITS Giavanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) gets underway at RIMPAC 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman Nathan Cahall 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Italian Navy Thaon di Revel-class multi-purpose combat ship ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P 434) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to begin the sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, Hawaii, July 8, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialists Seaman Nathan Cahall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9800167
    VIRIN: 260708-N-SC393-8462
    Resolution: 5650x3749
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Italian ship ITS Giavanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) gets underway at RIMPAC 2026, by SN Nathan Cahall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Third Fleet, Partners, Integrated, Prepared

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